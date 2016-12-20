Charge Your USB-C Laptop with Tiny FINsix DART-C Michael Kwan December 20, 2016 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × All of this "courage" is just creating a whole new set of problems, but it turns out that it's also creating a whole new set of opportunities too. As much as you may be begrudgingly interested in a new MacBook, you may not be looking forward to the prospect of buying all sorts of USB-C adapters to go with it. At least you can carry around a much smaller charging brick with the FINsix DART-C, touted as the world's smallest laptop charger for USB Type-C devices. This progression can only be expected. If we have laptops like the MacBook and the Dell XPS 13 that are getting charged with the same cable as the one we use on our smartphones, why can't the charging brick be just as small too? With the FINsix DART-C, you get a 65-watt laptop charger that is up to four times smaller than the conventional alternative. As an added bonus, it has an extra USB port that you can then use to charge a phone or tablet too. Supported devices include the Lenovo ThinkPad 13, ASUS ZenBook 3, and the new Apple MacBook Pro, among others. Along with solutions for the DongleBook Pro, this little charger should help you pack a little lighter when you take your thin and light USB-C laptop on the run. The FINsix DART-C is expected to start shipping next month with an MSRP of $99.99. The full press release is below. Full Press Release » FINsix® Announces DART®-C – The World’s Smallest Laptop Charger for USB Type-C Devices Previously available to all major PC brands, the DART family of products is now compatible with additional popular laptop models, including Apple’s MacBook MENLO PARK, CA – December 20, 2016 – FINsix Corporation (FINsix®), manufacturer of DART®, the world’s smallest laptop charger, today announced DART-C, the world’s smallest charger for USB Type-C laptops. The DART-C furthers the FINsix commitment to providing an unprecedented level of portability for on-the-go consumers and business travelers by enabling them to ditch their bulky bricks and USB chargers. DART-C is a powerful 65-watt laptop charger that is up to four times smaller and lighter than a traditional A/C adapter. The additional built-in USB port allows for simultaneous charging of another electronic device, like a phone or tablet. With the addition of DART-C, the DART family of chargers expands its ample reach of supported laptops to include Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13, Lenovo ThinkPad 13, and ASUS ZenBook 3. “With DART-C, we continue to lighten the load for travelers who want to power up with style and reliability,” said Vanessa Green, FINsix CEO. “The DART family’s newest member demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a new class of the smallest and lightest high-performance power electronics to meet the needs of the mobile consumer.” DART-C will be available at FINsix.com and other resellers beginning in January 2017 for a price of $99.99. A USB Type-C cable will also be available at FINsix.com as an accessory to previous DART owners for $34.99. Like the DART launched in September 2016, DART-C comes in a variety of stylish colors, including blue, gunmetal, magenta, orange, and silver. About FINsix FINsix Corporation, the worldwide leader in high-frequency power conversion technology, is bringing to market highly miniaturized power conversion products that offer unprecedented power density and excellent performance. FINsix is a spinout from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology LEES Laboratory. The company has 34 issued and pending patents and is based in Menlo Park, CA. FINsix’s investors include Cornwall Capital, Venrock Associates, Cranberry Capital, Apple Core Holdings, and Marubun Corporation. For more information, visit www.FINsix.com.