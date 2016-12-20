1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

All of this "courage" is just creating a whole new set of problems, but it turns out that it's also creating a whole new set of opportunities too. As much as you may be begrudgingly interested in a new MacBook, you may not be looking forward to the prospect of buying all sorts of USB-C adapters to go with it. At least you can carry around a much smaller charging brick with the FINsix DART-C, touted as the world's smallest laptop charger for USB Type-C devices.

This progression can only be expected. If we have laptops like the MacBook and the Dell XPS 13 that are getting charged with the same cable as the one we use on our smartphones, why can't the charging brick be just as small too? With the FINsix DART-C, you get a 65-watt laptop charger that is up to four times smaller than the conventional alternative. As an added bonus, it has an extra USB port that you can then use to charge a phone or tablet too.

Supported devices include the Lenovo ThinkPad 13, ASUS ZenBook 3, and the new Apple MacBook Pro, among others. Along with solutions for the DongleBook Pro, this little charger should help you pack a little lighter when you take your thin and light USB-C laptop on the run.

The FINsix DART-C is expected to start shipping next month with an MSRP of $99.99. The full press release is below.