At CES 2017 this week, Los Angeles based NZXT announced a new partnership with ASUS centered around their Noctis 450 chassis. Their mid-tower ATX chassis will now sport the signature black and red of the ASUS ROG line and feature a new Gun Gray finish and the Aur Sync RGB-lighting technology.

NZXT's CEO, Johnny Hou is very excited about this partnership. As a bold designer himself he notes “the original Noctis 450 highlighted NZXT’s return to bold and daring designs. As we joined forces with Republic of Gamers (ROG) to develop a dedicated case for high-end gaming systems, it felt like the perfect tailored fit to build a Special Edition case. With exclusive aesthetics, ROG certification and Aura sync compatibility leading to new features, Noctis 450 ROG focuses on users aiming at building powerful systems that leverages the Republic of Gamers ecosystem".

ASUS is also equally excited at this new partnership. If you aren't familiar with this program, “The Republic of Gamers (ROG) initiative guarantees that you have the best possible gaming experiences, always" according to ASUS Senior Director, Karen Huang. She goes on to tell us that they "work closely with trusted partner companies to verify, test and certify products that fit perfectly with ROG motherboard. ROG certification is based on extensive testing and validation by ROG engineers, and only the very best succeed to become ROG Certified".

Based on the photos below, it looks to be the perfect choice for a full ASUS ROG build. These partnerships seem to be working out well for NZXT. Especially after the RAZER partnership that produced an equally stunning case in the NZXT H440.

The NZXT Noctis 450 ROG will become available in early February in North America and will retail for $179 USD.