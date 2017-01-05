1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

If you haven't already figured it out, this week is when CES 2017 takes centre stage in the world of tech. And in order to stick out in the thick of things you need to do something huge. That's why Kingston Digital trotted out this beauty of a USB flash drive with 2TBs of storage inside.

The Fountain Valley, CA announced on January 3, 2017 that it would be bringing a new DataTraveler® Ultimate Generation Terabyte (GT) USB flash drive to market with up to 2TBs of storage running at USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds. The company is reluctant to release performance specs because performance can vary depending on hardware and other factors. With 2TBs of storage onboard, the drive can carry up to "70 hours of 4K video" on a single drive. To protect is precious data cargo, the DataTraveler Ultimate GT uses a zinc-alloy metal casing which measures 72mm x 26.94mm x 21mm. So, very pocketable but not so small that it's easy to loose.

The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT will come in both 1TB and 2TB sizes and will begin shipping in February of this year. It is tested as compatible with Windows® 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7 (SP1), Mac OS v.10.9.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+, Chrome OS and is backed by a 5 year warranty.

More information on this and other Kingston products can be found at www.kingston.com. More CES 2017 coverage is coming your way.