The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand continues to push itself into the PC gaming realm with partnerships with brands like NZXT and the co-branded ROG Noctis 450 Case and continues into its aggressive branded hardware. ASUS just recently announced a new gaming monitor that is sure to keep all gamers drooling.

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ 4K Gaming Monitor features a somewhat LAN party manageable 27 inch size and, as you guessed it, features a full 4K resolution at 3840 x 2160 (16:9)on an IPS panel boasting 1000cd/m square of brightness. On top of that, the new monitor features a fast 144Hz refresh rate and High Dynamic Range (HDR) with a quantum dot display. Combined with NVIDIA G-SYNC, the new ROG SWIFT Gaming monitor boasts lifelike contrast and, you guessed it, higher dynamic range by revealing the whitest whites and the darkest blacks, with a DCI-P3 colour gamut for the widest range of gradients. This is enhanced with an LED backlight that is dynamically controlled across 384 zones.

In terms of connectivity, the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ features two DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI port. It'd be nice to see some additional connectivity like a USB hub to allow charging of devices like other monitors in this class. But we can appreciate the need to keep the gaming oriented designs contiguous. Heck, even LINKSYS gaming optimized routers are going all dark and brooding with the gamer centric in design.

Clearly a very impressive monitor but we'll have to see if the value holds up when the pricing and product becomes available this May. While curved monitors do tend to hog the spotlight a bit, there's always room for a high performance monitor that takes up a bit less room in some setups, especially in LAN party situations.

How much would you pay for the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ? Let us know in the comments below. Continuing CES 2017 news available here.