1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

This thing about all of our computers, particularly our laptops and 2-in-1s, losing all of their ports except for the USB-C port is troubling in the short-term, but it's ultimately going to correct itself in the long run. For the most part, we don't rely on serial or FireWire or PS/2 anymore, right? And so, it's only fitting that the AOC I1601FWUX is a USB-C monitor that's perfect for expanding your productivity.

Instead of utilizing an HDMI port or a DisplayPort connection or anything like that, instead of even doing the regular USB connection, the this 16-inch monitor connects via the single USB 3.1 Type-C connection. That's both for data and for power. This makes it really easy to expand the desktop on your notebook or tablet. Better still, it's not that bad to pack up and bring with you for dual monitor configurations on the go.

The I1601FWUX is super slim at just 8.5mm and it should be relatively light too. You get a full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a "wide viewing angle" by way of the IPS panel. Harmful blue light is also reduced without sacrificing color accuracy.

Look for this USB-C monitor to drop next quarter for about $200.