CES 2017 - AOC I1601FWUX Adds a Screen Via USB-C Michael Kwan January 6, 2017 News This thing about all of our computers, particularly our laptops and 2-in-1s, losing all of their ports except for the USB-C port is troubling in the short-term, but it's ultimately going to correct itself in the long run. For the most part, we don't rely on serial or FireWire or PS/2 anymore, right? And so, it's only fitting that the AOC I1601FWUX is a USB-C monitor that's perfect for expanding your productivity. Instead of utilizing an HDMI port or a DisplayPort connection or anything like that, instead of even doing the regular USB connection, the this 16-inch monitor connects via the single USB 3.1 Type-C connection. That's both for data and for power. This makes it really easy to expand the desktop on your notebook or tablet. Better still, it's not that bad to pack up and bring with you for dual monitor configurations on the go. The I1601FWUX is super slim at just 8.5mm and it should be relatively light too. You get a full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a "wide viewing angle" by way of the IPS panel. Harmful blue light is also reduced without sacrificing color accuracy. Look for this USB-C monitor to drop next quarter for about $200. Full Press Release » AOC's First USB-C Monitor Makes the Perfect Laptop or Desktop Companion Fremont, Calif. – January 5, 2017 – AOC, a worldwide leader in monitor display technology, today announces the AOC 16" class USB-C Monitor (I1601FWUX), with USB 3.1 Type-C connection, the latest version of USB to access data. The USB-C Monitor is ultra slim (8.5 mm) and features 1920x1080 full HD resolution and a Wide Viewing Angle IPS panel. It also features Low Blue Light software to decrease harmful blue light by controlling color temperature without sacrificing color accuracy. The monitor receives both its power and video signal via a single USB-C cable for plug-and-play connection. This means it does not require a separate power cord and video cable, so you have one less cord to worry about. It is ultra-lightweight and slim for maximum portability, making it perfect for displaying business presentations or adding a second monitor to your laptop or desktop for increased productivity. The Mac and PC Compatible USB-C Monitor is the perfect solution for the frequent traveler who needs to pack multiple displays, as it easily fits into a suitcase and comes with a Smart Cover that doubles as a multi-stand to go from landscape to portrait view mode with auto-pivot. It will be available for $199 MSRP in Q2 2017 at retailers nationwide. USB Type-C technology allows for bi-directional power and reversible plug orientation since both ends of the cable are the same. Additionally, it can plug in "upside down" since it will work any way you plug it in. The AOC 16" USB-C Monitor with its foldable smart cover that doubles as a multi-stand is ideal for viewing in landscape or portrait mode. Landscape mode is ideal for presentations and Excel sheets, while the Portrait mode conveniently gives you an easy vertical view of your instant messaging programs, infographics, or web search results. This monitor has a unique auto-pivot feature that automatically adjusts the image per the display's orientation, so you will never have to change settings as you switch between landscape and portrait mode. About AOC AOC is the world's largest manufacturer of LCD/LED monitors and HDTVs. With more than 60 years of design and manufacturing experience, AOC has earned a reputation for selling user-friendly, technologically advanced monitors, TVs and multi-functional displays. Every aspect of AOC's global business focuses on the development of products that fit seamlessly into consumers' digital lifestyle. For more information, please visit us.aoc.com. Connect with AOC on Facebook at Facebook.com/AOCAmericas and on Twitter at Twitter.com/aocusa. ###