This looks like it could be the perfect companion product for the recently announced Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe. If you're looking for a simple yet powerful way to add a second screen to your mobile workstation, you might need to add the new Asus ZenScreen MB16AC to your list of potential considerations. All you need is a single USB cable to double your productivity, busting out those TPS reports like no one's business.

Despite what its model number may lead you to believe, the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC isn't technically a 16-inch screen. Instead, the full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel measures 15.6 inches across the diagonal. The AC part of its name makes perfect logical sense, though, since you can run this thing through your choice of either USB-A or USB-C. In both case, the single USB connector is enough to provide both power and video signal to the 1.72 lb., 8mm thin portable monitor.

Using the provided DisplayWidget software, you can automatically switch between landscape and portrait orientations to fit all the Excel spreadsheets you need. There's also something called Asus Eye Care technology. This flicker-free tech reduces flicker to provide for a more comfortable viewing experience. That'll reduce eyestrain over the long run, especially if you're going to come in on the weekend to work on those TPS reports.

There's also the exclusive Asus Ultra-Low Blue Light technology where you can choose between four blue-light filter settings via the hotkey.

The Asus ZenScreen MB16AC is available now at an MSRP of $249.99.