Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Features 14-Inch NanoEdge Display Michael Kwan June 19, 2017 News The era of the disappearing bezel is not restricted solely to the world of smartphones. It's happening with laptops too, most recently with the newly announced Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe. They took the regular ZenBook 3 chassis, which was originally designed for a 13-inch screen, and fit a 14-inch screen in there thanks to the company's NanoEdge Display technology. And she's more than just a looker too. Asus says that they took the "world's most prestigious 13-inch laptop" and "enhanced" it with the larger 14-inch 1080p display. This is all while maintaining a svelte 12.9mm profile in a machine that weighs a mere 2.42 pounds. Performance is no slouch either, thanks to the 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor. Other highlights include 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory, a 512GB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, quad speaker Harmon Kardon audio, full-size keyboard, and three USB-C ports, two of which support Thudnerbolt 3. In order to keep the thin and light body, Asus utilizes a start-of-the-art cooling system including liquid-crystal polymer fan blades that measure just 0.3mm in thickness. The copper-alloy heat pipes have walls that measure just 0.1mm thick. Put it all together and you have a remarkably efficient cooling system that's whisper quiet even under heavy load. The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA is available now for $1,699 MSRP. A couple more pictures and the full spec sheet are below. SPECIFICATIONS¹ ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe (UX490UA) CPU Intel® 7th-generation Core™ i7-7500U Display 14in (16:9) LED backlit Full HD (1920x1080) anti-glare with 72% NTSC gamut ultra-thin 7.46mm bezel 77% screen-to-body ratio Operating system Microsoft Windows 10 Pro Graphics Intel HD Graphics 620 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Main memory 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT4.1 support Camera VGA Webcam I/O ports 2x Type C USB 3.1 gen 2 with thunderbolt 3 support 1x Type C USB 3.1 gen 1 1x combo audio jack Audio Quad-speaker array, high quality stereo speakers with Harman Kardon tuning ASUS SonicMaster Premium technology Security Fingerprint login sensor with Windows Hello Battery 46W lithium-polymer AC adapter Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W Input: 100 -240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 12.97 x 8.43 x 0.5 in Weight 2.42 lbs with battery ¹ Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com