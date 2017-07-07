0 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 0 Flares ×

When it comes to your home network, it is best to have the fastest speeds available. For now, our home network speeds will always be faster than our Internet connections, but you still want to ensure that the computer devices within your home can communicate as fast as possible. This helps for streaming media from a NAS, such as a Synology DS216+ or sending files between your phone and desktop. ASUS has launched an ultra-fast 10 Gbps network interface card (NIC) for desktop PCs and it's called the XG-C100C.

Not everyone is running a 1Gbps network at home, but a lot of equipment these days does support 1Gbps speeds. More manufacturers of network equipment are releasing consumer-grade devices that support 10Gbps, so ensuring you can update your desktops without breaking the bank is definitely a good thing.

The ASUS XG-C100C offers a standard RJ-45 LAN port that uses readily available copper network cables. It also has full compatibility with Windows 7, 8.1, 10, and Linux Kernel 4.4. The XG-C100C supports 10/5/2.5/1Gbps networks speeds, so it is good to know it is backwards compatible too.

With a MSRP of $99 USD, the ASUS XG-C100C will not break the bank and can keep your home network lag and congestion free.