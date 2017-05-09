Full Press Release »

Fremont, Calif. – May 9, 2017 – AOC, a worldwide leader in monitor display technology, today announces the AOC 16” class USB Monitor (I1659FWUX), with IPS panel and powered by DisplayLink Technology.

The USB monitor is ultra slim and lightweight for maximum portability. Its small footprint makes it perfect for displaying business presentations or adding a second monitor to your laptop or desktop for increased productivity. The widescreen monitor receives both power and signal via a single USB 3.0 cable for plug-and-play connection. It does not require a dedicated power cord or VGA cable, and comes with a foldable flexi-stand for maximum flexibility. It will be available at Amazon for $149.99 ($199 MSRP). The USB monitor will launch on May 12 and is available for pre-order from Amazon here.

USB 3.0 technology achieves high transfer rates and delivers high quality images. Designed with a piano-black glossy finish, this USB monitor features a 15.6” screen, 700:1 contrast ratio, 25ms response time, and a beautiful 1920x1080 Full HD resolution at 60Hz. The IPS panel renders vivid colors with wide viewing angles.

The 16” USB Monitor with its foldable flexi-stand is ideal for viewing in landscape or portrait mode. Landscape mode is ideal for presentations and spreadsheets, while the Portrait mode conveniently gives you an easy vertical view of your instant messaging programs, infographics, or search results. This monitor has a unique auto-pivot feature that automatically adjusts the image according to the display’s orientation, so you will never have to change settings as you switch between landscape and portrait mode. The AOC USB Monitor is also VESA 75 x 75 mm compliant, allowing you to easily mount the USB monitor to any VESA compatible mount. Multiple USB monitors can also be simultaneously connected to a single laptop or desktop computer to function as a multi-monitor PC or Mac, thanks to the built-in DisplayLink technology.

I1659FWUX SPECIFICATIONS Size: 15.6” Model: I1659FWUX Panel Type: IPS Resolution: 1920 x 1080 View Angle: IPS 160°/160°(CR>10) Brightness: 220 cd/m2 Response time: 25 ms (tr+tf) Features: Auto pivot

Ultra slim

Light Weight

Foldable flexi-stand

Low power consumption

