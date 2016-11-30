AOC P2779VC PLS Monitor with Integrated Qi Wireless Charging Michael Kwan November 30, 2016 News 1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares × Have you ever had the experience where you were sitting in front of your computer and you wished you had a convenient way to charge your smartphone at the same time? There are any number of charging docks and cables, but no solution is going to be quite as elegant as a Qi wireless charger built right into the base of your computer monitor. And that's exactly what you get with the new AOC P2779VC. The 27-inch PLS monitor offers a full HD resolution, along with a Qi wireless charging base. This is the first time that AOC has implemented such a feature in its monitors and it is certainly a welcome addition for anyone who has a Qi-compatible phone, like the Samsung Galaxy S7. There's no need to fumble around with messy cables. Just place your phone on the base of your monitor and you're ready to rock. As far as the monitor itself is concerned, you get a PLS panel with wide-viewing angles of up to 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically. Other features include the matte anti-glare coating to minimize fingerprints and 8-bit color depth for "incredible color accuracy," perfect for those of you in creative fields. The dual HDMI inputs add some flexibility too. The full press release has been included below, including the complete list of technical specifications. The AOC P2779VC PLS monitor with Qi wireless charging base will retail for $249.99 when it starts shipping next month. Full Press Release » AOC Announces New 27-inch PLS Monitor with Qi Wireless Charging Base Fremont, Calif. – November 29, 2016 – AOC, a worldwide leader in monitor display technology, today announces an innovative new Full HD 27” PLS Monitor featuring a Qi Wireless Charging Base (P2779VC), the company’s first monitor that wirelessly charges your device. Simply place your Qi compatible device on top of the base to automatically begin effortlessly charging your device. No cords, no clutter. Not only does the P2779VC provide an easy solution to charging your smart device, the monitor also features wide-viewing angles with PLS panel and high-definition connections. The AOC 27” PLS Monitor featuring a Qi Wireless Charging Base will be available in the U.S. this December at Amazon, Best Buy, and NewEgg for $249.99 MSRP. Qi Wireless Charging technology comes from the Chinese meaning “natural energy”. The technology is an interface standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium for inductive electrical power transfer that wirelessly charges a compatible device’s battery using induction transfer. The monitor’s Qi Wireless Charging Base removes the hassle of cables and allows you to keep your device in view while charging and using the display, without having to worry about finding an outlet nearby. Compatible devices include Samsung Galaxy S5-6/Edge, Google Nexus 4-7, Motorola Droid Maxx, and Nokia Lumia 920-1520, among others. Additionally, the display’s Plane to Line Switching (PLS) panel gives 178/178 degree viewing angle while maintaining consistent image quality and colors from all viewing positions. This PLS panel has true 8-bit color depth that results in incredible color accuracy and features a matte anti-glare coating that won't leave fingerprints or smudges. PLS is perfect for graphic designing, video editing and photo retouching. You can also view your spreadsheets or weekend movies from virtually any angle without compromising color uniformity. The P2779VC features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution that allows for high-definition image quality in terms of clarity and vivid colors. When you have Full HD resolution with dynamic contrast ratio, the result is crisp detailed images with incredible contrast, giving you bright vivid colors that comes to life every time. The impressive 20,000,000:1 contrast ratio reveals darker image areas in greater depth and detail. The P2779VC also boasts a 5ms response time to eliminate drag. Finally, the P2779VC comes with a plethora of connectivity features including VGA and two HDMI, which gives you high-definition video and audio, perfect for watching those videos or highly-detailed images at home. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Viewable Screen Size 27" Panel Type PLS Panel Aspect Ratio 16:9 Brightness 300 cd/m2 (typ) Contrast Ratio (dcr) 20,000,000:1 (dynamic) Response Time 5ms (gtg) Max Resolution 1920 x 1080 @60Hz Color Depth 16.7 Million colors Pixel Pitch (mm) (H x V) 0.311 (H) mm x 0.311 (v) mm View Angle (degrees) (H x V) 178 / 178 Display Area (mm) (H x V) 597.88 mm x 336.31 mm Cabinet Color Black with Gold Base Adjustability Tilt: -3.5°±1.5°~+21.5±1.5° Inputs VGA, 2x HDMI Power Consumption Power On: <23.5W (Max), Standby: <0.5W Power Source Universal 110~240VAC, 50/60Hz User Control Source/Auto/Exit, Clear Vision Volume, Menu/Enter, Power Regulations cTUVus, CE, FCC, RoHS, EPEAT, Energy Star®, Windows 8/10 compatible OSD Languages 16 Languages including English, French and Spanish Other Features Qi Wireless charging base, User Friendly Graphical OSD Menu, Kensington Security Slot, Includes AOC's e-Saver software, i-Menu software About AOC AOC is the world’s largest manufacturer of LCD/LED monitors and HDTVs. With more than 60 years of design and manufacturing experience, AOC has earned a reputation for selling user-friendly, technologically advanced monitors, TVs and multi-functional displays. Every aspect of AOC’s global business focuses on the development of products that fit seamlessly into consumers’ digital lifestyle. For more information, please visit us.aoc.com. Connect with AOC on Facebook at Facebook.com/AOCAmericas and on Twitter at Twitter.com/aocusa. ###