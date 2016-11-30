1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

Have you ever had the experience where you were sitting in front of your computer and you wished you had a convenient way to charge your smartphone at the same time? There are any number of charging docks and cables, but no solution is going to be quite as elegant as a Qi wireless charger built right into the base of your computer monitor. And that's exactly what you get with the new AOC P2779VC.

The 27-inch PLS monitor offers a full HD resolution, along with a Qi wireless charging base. This is the first time that AOC has implemented such a feature in its monitors and it is certainly a welcome addition for anyone who has a Qi-compatible phone, like the Samsung Galaxy S7. There's no need to fumble around with messy cables. Just place your phone on the base of your monitor and you're ready to rock.

As far as the monitor itself is concerned, you get a PLS panel with wide-viewing angles of up to 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically. Other features include the matte anti-glare coating to minimize fingerprints and 8-bit color depth for "incredible color accuracy," perfect for those of you in creative fields. The dual HDMI inputs add some flexibility too.

The full press release has been included below, including the complete list of technical specifications. The AOC P2779VC PLS monitor with Qi wireless charging base will retail for $249.99 when it starts shipping next month.