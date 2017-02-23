Full Press Release »

AOC Announces Availability of Two New 24” Agon Monitors for U.S. Gamers and Tease Three Additional Displays Coming Soon

Fremont, Calif. – February 23, 2017 – AOC, a worldwide leader in monitor display technology, today announces the U.S. availability schedule of five new monitors within their premium line of AOC gaming monitors, the Agon series. The first two from the series, which are available in the U.S. now, are the AG241QX (24-inch Class Adaptive-Sync) and the AG241QG (24-inch Class NVIDIA® G-SYNC), both featuring QHD resolution and a 1 ms response time. While the AG241QG comes with 165 Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC technology and NVIDIA ULMB, the AG241QX differentiates itself by having 144 Hz and Adaptive-Sync technology. Both monitors made for the enthusiastic and highly competitive gamers, allowing them to race through games without stutter, screen tearing and motion blur. The AG241QX and the AG241QG are available at Amazon for $499 and $699 respectively.

The additional displays coming soon to the U.S. include the AG271UG, a 27-inch NVIDIA G-Sync™ Gaming Monitor with 4K resolution and rapid 4ms response time ($799.99 – Available late March); the AG352UCG, a 35-inch Curved NVIDIA G-Sync™ Gaming Monitor that offers a highly immersive gaming experience, thanks to a small 2000 mm curvature radius and a 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution ($999.99 – Available late March); and the AG251FZ, the 240Hz and fastest Agon Gaming Monitor coming to market ($499.99 – Available in May).

Eye comfort is one of the most important consideration for outlasting the competition. And since the Agon displays are designed specifically for the competitive gamer, they feature eye-protecting AOC Flicker-Free Technology to reduce eye strain, discomfort, and fatigue during long gaming sessions. The AG241QX Adaptive-Sync model goes even further with its Low Blue Light mode, reducing adverse short wavelength blue light without sacrificing color quality.

Additional powerful gaming features of the AG241QX are the AOC Low Input Lag, AOC Shadow Control and the AOC Game Mode Presets on the special Qwick Switch KeyPad. Gamers that play competitively not only rely on fast and smooth images, but also on instantaneously-executed commands and perfect visuals in every situation. The AOC Low Input Lag mode disables picture post-processing on the monitor’s electronics and, therefore, accelerates the command pass-through from mouse, keyboard and gamepad to result in immediate actions.

While the low input lag ensures gamers’ commands are executed without delay, the AOC Shadow Control provides quick contrast adjustment for a better view of pinpointed areas, as to not jeopardize the already well-balanced screen areas. Monitor settings are key features when it comes to individuality and performance, and they need to be easily accessible. The AOC Settings KeyPad allows users to switch effortlessly between modes and adjust brightness, contrast and other gaming features to comfortably switch between various image settings, save presets and activate them when needed.

Finally, the AOC Agon series’ ergonomic base provides plenty of comfort so gamers can adjust height, tilt and swivel, and is accurately marked by a scale, so gamers can always jump back to their preferred settings. The stand is also equipped with a carry-handle for easy transportation of the monitor to and from eSports events. There is even a headphone holder at the side of the display to support the headset when it’s not in use.

