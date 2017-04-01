Full Press Release »

GIGABYTE Unveils and Expands the Gaming Series with the All New Sabre 15

Built on top of the new 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti/ GTX 1050 Graphics

Sabre series | Sabre 15

Sabre: A sword specially made to be fast and light in order to slash through enemies. From early creators to newly adaptations, the sabre is adored worldwide and is a symbol of nobility, honor and victory. The Sabre series is all about well-designed gaming laptops that provide good all-round performance for all gamers around the world.

Enter the Gaming performance realm

Besides the new and powerful 7th gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The Sabre 15 is also equipped with the newly announced GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti 4GB / GTX 1050 2GB graphics, gamers can now fully enjoy the latest performance from the pascal™ architecture, with fluid 1080p high graphics settings, all played out wonderfully with the 15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 WVA anti-glare display.

Not just an average keyboard

The keyboard plays a big role in winning or losing a game, that is why the Sabre 15 comes with optimized 2.0mm travel scissor type keys, for that extra feel and precision. To top that off, the Sabre 15 features RGB backlight keyboard with 16.8 million colors (optional) and is controlled through the well-known software Flexikey®, giving gamers endless possibilities to customize their keyboard.

Exceptional Storage and More

Coming in with a double storage configuration, with up to 1TB ultra fast M.2 SSD and up to 2TB HDD, taking the total storage to a whopping 3TB max. Added with a maximum of 32GB expandable DDR 4-2400 memory, gamers can enjoy fast data transfers and memory performance all round. Last but not least, the Sabre 15 has adopted a dual array microphone to eliminate unwanted noise in order to give gamers a truly high-quality voice communication without using a headset.

The Sabre 15 comes with never-seen-before additional 3 external display connections, having a total of 4 displays at your disposal.

With the ever increasing popularity in eSports, new gamers are emerging rapidly, wanting to experience the sensation of PC gaming (at home or on the go). GIGABYTE introduces the Sabre 15 for emerging or casual players without sacrificing performance.

Sabre 15 Specs

NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 1050 Ti GDDR5 4GB/GTX 1050 GDDR5 2GB 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7700HQ Processor DDR4 2400MHz – Up to 32GB 16.8 Million Colors RGB Backlit Keyboard (optional) with Optimized 2.0mm Key Travel Distance 15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 WVA Anti-Glare Display M.2 PCIe Gen3 X4 SSD – Storage Speed in Overdrive (*optional) Dual-Storage System: up to 3TB Sound Blaster™ Cinema 2 Dual Array Microphones XSplit Gamecaster + Broadcaster for Streaming and Recording

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is known as a leading brand in the IT industry with branch offices located in 24 countries around the world. Founded in 1986, GIGABYTE started as a small research and development team and has since taken a position as one of the in the world's top motherboard manufacturers. In addition to motherboards and graphics cards, GIGABYTE further expanded its product portfolio to include notebook and desktop PCs, datacenter servers, networking products, mobile handsets, and home entertainment devices to serve each facet of the digital life in the home and office. Everyday GIGABYTE aims to “Upgrade Your Life” with innovative technology, exceptional quality, and unmatched customer service. Visit www.gigabyte.com for more information.

