TORONTO, November 1, 2016 – Alienware has released the world’s first 13 inch VR notebook. Powerful, portable and practically priced, the new Alienware 13 gains graphics torque from theNVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-Series family of GPUs allowing gamers to enjoy immersive VR experiences and PC gaming at its highest level of detail. Innovative use of materials makes the new design stronger and more durable than ever before, but also thinner than the previous generation. Gamer-first design elements deliver improved thermal management for peak performance on the latest components; enhanced speaker design, audio output, and dynamic lighting zones make the Alienware gaming experience unlike any other. Starting today, the Alienware 13 will be available at $1,599.99 CDN SAPP; with an optional OLED display at $2,449.99 CDN.

Alienware 13

Alienware’s smallest notebook gains some big improvements, most significantly the power to enable VR experiences once exclusive to bigger rigs. The Alienware 13 marks the company’s debut of a sub 14-inch notebook with a quad core Intel Core processor H-Series which can add headroom for even more performance with Alienware’s patent-pending Dynamic Overclocking technology. The new CPUs and latest NVIDIA GPUs can push 5x the graphics performance at 4k resolutions than the previous Alienware 13, and a breathtaking OLED display with 1ms typical response time ensures your games look flawless.2 Newly standard, all Alienware notebooks feature an infrared camera supporting Windows Hello biometric facial recognition technology, with Tobii eye-tracking software (add-on camera required for in game tracking features). Alienware wants you to experience the new levels of performance and incredible features, as well as remarkable battery life when traveling. Enhancements in the new design include transitioning from the previous gen’s 51 watt-hour battery to a 76 watt-hour lithium ion battery, one of the highest capacities ever put in a 13 inch notebook.3

LCD options range from HD (TN), FHD (IPS), and a QHD OLED panel with touch technology. In partnership with Samsung, the Alienware 13 OLED with touch technology is the first gaming notebook to feature an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display. Increasingly popular in televisions, smartphones and other devices, OLED technology provides insane contrast at 100,000:1 and near infinite colour saturation including a true black not possible on other displays.

Engineered for Gamers

Celebrating 20 years, innovative engineering that focuses on gamers first is a hallmark of Alienware’s success in the industry. Like the Alienware 15 and 17 unveiled recently at PAX West, the new Alienware 13 incorporates a new hinge-forward for higher performance and improved ventilation. Inventive use of materials such as anodized aluminum, magnesium alloy, steel and copper makes the increase in strength, thinness, and thermal management across both the CPU and GPU a testament to Alienware’s unrivaled engineering. The all-new Alienware TactX keyboard introduces a newly optimized set of RGB LEDs for better key lighting and a full 2.2mm of gaming-grade travel that’s steel-reinforced for durability up to 10 million keystrokes and feels amazing. A new speaker design includes internal smart-amps that monitor audio waveforms, enabling the use of the entire thermal margin of the speaker for stronger sound.

Additional Gaming Options

The Alienware Graphics Amplifier is designed to propel your mobile gameplay to warp speed as a plug-in companion with dedicated performance bandwidth for your Alienware notebooks. Powerful enough to transform mobile gaming into a desktop-class experience, the Graphics Amp can be your quickest ticket to upgrade your rig to the latest graphics technology.

Alienware 15 & 17

Alienware 13 embodies a small yet powerful version of its bigger siblings, Alienware 15 and Alienware 17. Balancing superior gaming performance with portability, the new mid-size Alienware 15 is for gamers who want the best of both. The company’s flagship Alienware 17 is the ultimate gaming notebook with an emphasis on screen size, gaming performance and overall immersion. Get more information with the new Alienware Arena Experience Pages; access details on performance, the new ID and materials, as well as some other specs critical to gamers - Alienware 13, Alienware 15, and Alienware 17.

Availability

The new Alienware 13 will be configurable to your needs and available to order starting on November 1 in North America. Alienware’s new and updated solutions can all be found onAlienware.ca or Dell.ca in Canada.

