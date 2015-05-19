1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

One of the best things about building a PC yourself is the ability to select components to meet every budget and need. Builders can create a system that looks great, but they can also build a system that sacrifices looks for performance. In the last few years though, builders have had a whole lot more options when it comes to cases. Because there is so much competition, it's gotten to the point that even less expensive cases on the market, can come with top end feature and looks. The Aerocool BattleHawk is one such case that seems to fulfill that need.

The Aerocool BattleHawk is a mid-tower case with an aggressive design and many features found only in higher end cases. Things like removable dust filters, pre-installed fans, and a standard side window are in this case. But things that you find on higher end cases, such as cable ducts for cable management, are here as well. You'll also find room for the largest graphics cards up to 390mm, and it'll fit CPU coolers up to 155mm in height. Basic tool free features are also standard.

In terms of storage, there is room for three 3.5 inch and one 2.5 inch SSD. You can also mount another 2.5 inch SSD on the rear of the motherboard tray, which is another feature found in higher end cases. The IO panel sports one USB 3.0, two USB 2.0, headphone/mic, and there's even a fan controller for up to four fans, plus a built in SD and MicroSD reader.

As part of the Performance Gaming System series, the Aerocool BattleHawk certainly checks all the boxes including the price. It'll hit the market for $71.50 US or less and will come in your choice of black and white.

