ADATA Releases Full Range of USB-C Adapters and Hubs

Transition to more convenient USB made easier while maintaining legacy standard support

Taipei, Taiwan – Nov. 1, 2016 – ADATA® Technology, a leading manufacturer of high performance DRAM modules, NAND Flash products, and mobile accessories today announced the launch of several products designed to make USB-C adoption easier. They make the reversible USB standard compatible with connectors such as USB-A and HDMI, as well as legacy plugs like VGA (D-sub). ADATA believes USB-C represents a positive development that benefits customers. The reversible connector is more than easy to plug in - it also marks the arrival of faster data rates and higher quality signal transmission. With new adapters, cables, and hubs, users can connect devices with USB-C to various other devices so that functionality is retained. All cables and adapters use high quality materials to ensure optimized data carrying capabilities.

Data portability: USB-C OTG Reader and USB-C Hub

Making data access eminently effortless, the USB-C OTG Reader combines USB-C, USB-A, and microSD/SDXC/SDHC support in one ultra-compact on the go product. It offers an excellent way to move content and interconnect devices. Relatedly, the USB-C Hub has USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI, with powered ports to charge devices. The HDMI port allows displaying content from devices such as notebooks and smartphones on TVs, and the inclusion of USB-A ensures wide compatibility with numerous products.

Video connectivity: USB-C to HDMI and VGA

ADATA is making available adapters that convert digital and analog content from USB-C to devices with HDMI and VGA. Products allow for easy video connections from smartphones, notebooks, tablets, and other devices with USB-C to virtually every device with a video-in, including TVs, set top boxes, game consoles, and audio/video receivers. The USB-C to VGA adapter maintains legacy support and should prove very useful for users that need to display content via projectors in business and public situations.

Powerful transmission: USB-C cable and adapter

ADATA USB-C cables are made using robust materials to prevent damage to wiring due to bending, twisting, or pulling. The premium build of these cables supports up to 100W thanks to an integrated E-MARK controller, accelerating device charging and enabling full USB 3.1 Gen 2 bandwidth for buffer-free UHD 4K. Additionally, ADATA is releasing compact USB-C to USB-A plug-style adapters, converting any of the many billions of USB-A cables worldwide to reversible USB-C instantly and with no loss of data delivery fidelity.

About ADATA

ADATA Technology, one of the world’s largest vendors of DRAM modules and USB flash drives, provides complete solutions, including memory cards, solid state drives, and portable hard drives. ADATA products also include on the go power for mobile devices and the company is now a major provider of advanced LED lighting. ADATA products continue to garner international acclaim from organizations such as iF Design Awards (Germany), red dot Awards, CES Best of Innovations Awards, Good Design Awards (Japan), Best Choice of Computex Awards, and Taiwan Excellence Gold Awards. The company’s slogan of Love, Life, Dreams embodies the ADATA brand and the role of innovative memory products in the human pursuit of universally-cherished ideas. For more information, please visit www.adata.com.

Availability

Full Range of USB-C Adapters and Hubs will be available at Amazon.com and Newegg.com.

MSRP

USB-C to 3.1 Gen 2 USD$ 18.99

USB-C to 3.1 Gen 1 USD$ 12.99

USB-C to 2.0 A USD$ 9.99

USB-C to 3.1 A USD$ 10.99

USB-C OTG Reader USD$ 14.99

USB-C to DMI Adapter USD$ 28.99

USB-C to VGA USD$ 19.99

USB-C Hub USD$ 37.99

