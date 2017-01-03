1 Flares Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 1 Pin It Share 0 Reddit 0 Email -- 1 Flares ×

Yuuuuuge. In more ways than one.

For the most part, you can categorize laptops into three big piles. At one of the spectrum, you have the ultra-thin and ultra-light models that look great. In the middle, you have the more affordable mainstream notebooks with middle of the road everything. And at the other end of the spectrum, you have the desktop replacements that try to throw in everything including the kitchen sink. You can probably guess where the Acer Predator 21X falls along that spectrum.

As its name indicates, the Acer Predator 21X rocks an absurdly large 21-inch, 1080p display. Oh, and that also happens to be a curved display. There's also a mechanical keyboard that looks like it belongs with your desktop and more than enough horsepower to run practically anything your tower PC can do... and probably do it better.

There's an overclockable Core i7-7820HK processor from Intel, a whopping 64GB of RAM, dual GTX 1080 graphics cards, up to four 512GB SSDs arranged in a RAID, a 2TB hard drive, and Tobii eye tracking. If you need to ask about battery life, this is not the rig for you.

Oh, and the pricing has just been announced too. This monstrous machine will come with a monstrous price tag of $8,999 when it ships next month. If you'd like to move further down the scale, there's also the 17.3-inch Predator 17X for $2,599 with lesser but still impressive specs.